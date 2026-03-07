La Vega girls basketball falls to Decatur in overtime at state championship game

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXXV) — La Vega's girls basketball team fell to Decatur in overtime, 58-54, in the state championship game Friday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The Lady Pirates had been one of the most dominant programs in Texas, making their fourth consecutive trip to the state championship game but a late Decatur surge ended their quest for a title.

La Vega led by 6 points heading into the fourth quarter. Decatur found momentum late, tying the game on a layup with 6 seconds remaining in regulation. In overtime, a Decatur layup gave the team a 2-point lead they would not relinquish.

Head Coach Marcus Willis Senior said his team has so much to be proud of.

"And so I'm not going to let that go in vain on what these girls have accomplished. So it didn't fall our way. Happens like this sometimes, but I'm big time proud of everyone and everybody that's part of the La Vega family." Willis said.

La Vega is not letting the loss define their story and is also looking to be remembered for their long-term dominance.

"We've been for back to back and I don't think that's talked about enough. We're also back to back state champions, so I don't think these girls get the credit that they deserve, to be honest with you, even in the loss, you know, this is a powerhouse program and we're blessed to be a part of it, but I don't, I, I, I need, I need everybody to start understanding" Willis said.

The Lady Pirates are the first team since 2019 to make four straight state championship appearances. The next goal will be to come back stronger and continue the dynasty they have created.

