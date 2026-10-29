Killeen to close IH-14 access roads Nov. 2 to repair water line damaged in 2025 boring incident

The City of Killeen will close portions of the Interstate 14 (IH-14) access roads between the Jasper Road overpass and Fort Hood Street (SH-195) on Monday, Nov. 2, to repair a major water transmission line damaged during a utility boring incident in December 2025.

The city says in Dec. 2025 a third-party contractor struck the water transmission line beneath IH-14, disrupting water service and prompting a boil water notice for customers in Killeen's middle-pressure plane.

The city's contractor is preparing to begin repairs now that the necessary permits, materials and safety equipment have been secured. Work will continue until repairs are complete, with the project expected to be finished by Dec. 31.

Motorists should expect lane closures and traffic impacts in the work area. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes, allow extra travel time, exercise caution and obey all traffic control devices.

City officials say it appreciates the public's patience as the contractor works to repair the damage to this critical water infrastructure.