Killeen police investigate fatal shooting at Club Blu print

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man outside a nightclub early Sunday morning.

James Marquis Simmons was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Club Blu Print at 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard around 3:59 a.m., according to the Killeen Police Department.

Simmons was airlifted to Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition but died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead at 5:01 a.m.

The Killeen Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division Robbery-Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

