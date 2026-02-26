Killeen police detain one person after 35-year-old man is found shot dead in a field Wednesday night

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen police are investigating a fatal shooting that killed a 35-year-old man Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Splawn Ranch Road and Zayden Drive after a 911 caller reported hearing arguing followed by multiple gunshots. Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious man in a nearby field suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Brandon James Petree, was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 10:41 p.m.

One person has been detained in connection with the shooting, according to police.

The Killeen Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division, Robbery-Homicide Unit, is actively investigating the case.

