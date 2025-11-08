Killeen police charge man in deadly Blake Street shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Police Department has charged a 36-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting that took place on Blake Street earlier this month.

William Arturo Scott was formally arraigned on Saturday morning by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman, who set bond at $2 million. Scott remains in custody at the Bell County Jail. He is accused of killing 25-year-old Vincent Abenoyap Mbo during an incident that unfolded in the early morning hours of November 2, 2025.

The case stems from an officer-involved shooting that occurred around 3:10 a.m. in the 6300 block of Blake Street, after police responded to a shots-fired call. Officers arriving at the scene were told someone inside had been shot. While investigating, officers came under gunfire from inside the residence.

Mbo died from his injuries at the scene. The officer involved — a four-year veteran of the department — has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

