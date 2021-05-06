Watch
Killeen PD is searching for missing woman

Killeen Police Department
Posted at 5:26 PM, May 06, 2021
KILLEEN, TX — Killeen PD is asking for help in locating 20-year-old, Cynthia Louise Bratt.

Her family reported her missing earlier today. They have not heard from her since April 26.

If you have any information on where she may be, call the Killeen police department 254-501-8800.

