Killeen PD is searching for missing woman

KILLEEN, TX — Killeen PD is asking for help in locating 20-year-old, Cynthia Louise Bratt.
Her family reported her missing earlier today. They have not heard from her since April 26.
If you have any information on where she may be, call the Killeen police department 254-501-8800.
