Killeen officers investigate shooting at Ross department store

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Officers are investigating an isolated incident involving two individuals at a Ross department store in Killeen that resulted in shots being fired.

The incident occurred at the store located at 3205 E. Central Texas Expressway.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public, but are asking people to avoid the area while officers continue their investigation.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

