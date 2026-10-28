Killeen ISD weighs school closures, rezoning as enrollment drops by more than 5,000 students

The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees on Tuesday reviewed potential school optimization scenarios as the district works to address declining enrollment, reductions in federal funding and the ongoing costs of operating underutilized school facilities.

The discussion is part of Optimization 2.0, a continuation of the district's efforts to align its schools, programs and resources with changing enrollment while maintaining its commitment to student success.

In October 2025, following months of study, stakeholder meetings and community input, trustees voted to move forward with recommendations that included three school consolidations that took effect at the end of the 2025–2026 school year.

Killeen ISD is serving 5,098 fewer students than it did three years ago, declining from 44,123 students during the 2022-23 school year to 39,025 students so far this school year. That's roughly the number of students in two to three KISD high schools.

In the past year alone, enrollment declined by 2,644 students, approximately the number of students in three to four elementary schools.

Declining birth rates, changing demographics and expanding educational options, including charter schools, private schools, homeschooling and virtual learning, are reshaping public school enrollment across Texas. The state's new school voucher program is further expanding educational choices for families.

As enrollment declines, districts across Texas are making difficult decisions about their facilities and resources. Austin ISD, Pflugerville ISD, San Antonio ISD and El Paso ISD have approved school closures or consolidations in recent years, while North East ISD in San Antonio is considering additional closures.

KISD's elementary schools are currently operating at approximately 76% capacity, while comprehensive high schools are at 74%, leaving approximately 6,100 unused elementary seats and 3,100 unused high school seats.

Because state funding is largely tied to student enrollment, fewer students also mean less funding for district operations. While some expenses decrease with enrollment, many costs associated with maintaining school buildings, providing educational programs and transporting students remain even as enrollment declines. KISD is also preparing for the projected loss of approximately $31 million in federal Impact Aid funding over the next five years.

At Tuesday's meeting, trustees discussed several possible Optimization 2.0 scenarios. The scenarios presented are preliminary, and no final decisions have been made on the proposed changes.

Elementary School Scenarios

At the elementary level, scenarios under consideration include the potential closure of Willow Springs, Venable Village and Hay Branch elementary schools beginning in the 2027-2028 school year, with students potentially reassigned to neighboring campuses through changes to attendance boundaries.

Under the proposed scenarios, students from Venable Village would be reassigned to Meadows, Maxdale and Iduma elementary schools. Willow Springs students would be reassigned to Pershing Park and Iduma elementary schools, while Hay Branch students would attend Brookhaven, Ira Cross and Richard E. Cavazos. Attendance zones for Pat Carney, Maxdale, Haynes and Fowler elementary schools would also be redrawn to balance enrollment.

An additional proposal would adjust attendance boundaries between Nolanville and Skipcha elementary schools to address enrollment growth at Nolanville and make better use of available capacity at Skipcha. Neither school is proposed for closure.

The closure of Cedar Valley Elementary was previously approved as part of the district's initial optimization plan and is scheduled to take effect at the end of the 2026-27 school year. Updated attendance boundaries would reassign students to Timber Ridge and Maude Moore Wood elementary schools.

High School Scenarios

At the secondary level, trustees reviewed three potential options involving Ellison High School beginning in the 2028-2029 school year:



Rezoning students to balance enrollment across all five comprehensive high schools.

Relocating the Early College High School ninth- and 10th-grade campus from Fort Hood to Ellison High School under a school-within-a-school model.

Closing Ellison High School and reassigning students to Chaparral, Killeen and Shoemaker high schools, along with changes to middle school feeder patterns.

The presentation also included a separate proposal to relocate Early College High School's ninth- and 10th-grade students to the former Willow Springs Elementary building, if the elementary school is approved for closure. Under either Early College relocation scenario, 11th- and 12th-grade students would remain at Central Texas College.

Financial projections vary by scenario. The district's Long-Range Facilities Master Plan identifies approximately $103 million in future renovation needs at Ellison High School, while a potential closure is projected to generate $22.6 million in operating cost savings over five years. Additional transportation costs associated with the proposed changes have not been fully accounted for in the projections.

District leaders recognize that changes to school assignments and potential campus closures would have a significant impact on students, families and employees. As scenarios are evaluated, the district will consider impacts on transportation, student programs, staffing and school communities.

Community feedback will help inform the district's recommendations before trustees consider a final plan.

District leaders will explain the options under consideration, answer questions and hear from families, employees and community members during three upcoming town hall meetings. All meetings will begin at 6 p.m.:



Monday, Nov. 9 at Shoemaker High School

Thursday, Nov. 12 at Killeen High School

Thursday, Nov. 19 at Ellison High School

Following the town hall meetings, trustees are scheduled to review community feedback and proposed scenarios during a Dec. 8 board workshop. The district anticipates finalizing its optimization plan at the Dec. 15 board meeting.

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