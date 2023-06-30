Watch Now
Killeen firefighters assist with 'Storage Fire' in Palo Pinto County

Posted at 12:39 PM, Jun 30, 2023
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Fire Department has sent crews to help combat a wildfire named the "Storage Fire" in Palo Pinto County.

The wildfire began on June 28 and is located south of Possum Kingdom Lake, about three hours from Killeen.

As of Friday morning, the fire is 30 percent contained over an estimated 1,000 acres, the Texas A&M Forest Service said. Mandatory evacuations have been in place for over 100 homes in the fire's path.

The Texas A&M Forest Service requested two strike teams to assist with the fire. Killeen Fire sent a strike team of four personnel, including a brush truck and a command SUV to assist.

Other units from the cities of Temple, Moffat and Waco also responded to make up the second strike team.

