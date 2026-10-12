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Killeen Fire Chief to lead Grand Prairie Fire Department

James Kubinski
Grand Prairie Fire Department
James Kubinski
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Fire Chief James Kubinski has announced he will depart from his role in Killeen to lead the Grand Prairie Fire Department in early 2027.

"Under Kubinski’s leadership, the department achieved full staffing and maintained an Insurance Services Office (ISO) Class 1 rating for multiple years, the highest rating available under the Public Protection Classification system," the department said.

The department also received recognition from the American Heart Association.

Kubinski is set to conclude his service with the Killeen Fire Department in early 2027.

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