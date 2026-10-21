Killeen fire chief named next leader of Grand Prairie Fire Department

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen is about to lose its fire chief.

James Kubinski has been named the next fire chief of the Grand Prairie Fire Department, near Dallas. His new role starts Jan. 25, pending city council approval.

Kubinski said he originally didn't plan on coming to Killeen. After more than two decades working his way up through fire departments, mostly in Naperville, Illinois, he had a plan to finish his career there. Then Killeen city leaders called.

"I had the opportunity and was selected on a national search six years ago to come to Killeen and it was a great opportunity because I had all the opportunities and was exposed to so much in Naperville that I had a skill set I felt was going to help improve our department here and I took on that challenge," Kubinski said.

Kubinski took over as Killeen's fire chief in February 2021. Over the years, he helped the department with staffing levels, opened Fire Station No. 4 and built a new emergency operations center.

He also helped Killeen hold onto its top ISO Class 1 fire protection rating — one of the highest marks in the country.

Now, he's been chosen out of 64 applicants from across the nation to lead the Grand Prairie Fire Department, which is more than 200 men and women strong.

As the city looks to the future, it is awaiting the new city manager starting in November to make any new hiring decisions.

"I think we have the leadership capabilities here within the department itself and hopefully they'll look at us to promote from within," said Keith Foxx, assistant chief of administration.

Kubinski's move to Grand Prairie isn't just about his own career. When he came to Killeen in 2021, his wife left her job so the family could relocate. He said taking this new role is his chance to repay that sacrifice and give her more opportunities.

"It's now time to return that consideration and support my family, being a little bit closer to a larger airport hub and continuing to do what I love doing which is serving our citizens," Kubinski said.

"It's bittersweet when you love a community the way they have embraced me and my wife. It's bittersweet, it's not an easy decision. It was not an easy decision," he said.

Kubinski said he is not leaving before the holidays. He wants to make sure his successor has the smoothest transition possible.

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