Killeen explores turning its libraries into hands-on learning hubs with immersion centers and tech

KILLEEN, Texas— The city of Killeen is looking to move into the digital age, exploring a new vision that turns local libraries into hands-on learning hubs.

Following a directive from City Council, library leaders are weighing plans for a hands-on "immersion center" and children's museum concept incorporating STEAM and STEM activities.

During the Oct. 22 meeting, community members asked for different approaches — like business and arts centers to provide resources and help with skill-building for students and adults, along with small businesses and low-income families — beyond a traditional library book model.

Jolisa Williams, a veteran, said the community is ready for more opportunities to connect.

"I think more programs for the youth would be really great and all sorts of stuff where the community can network and meet…because there's a lot of growth here and there's an opportunity," Williams said.

Library Director Todd Humble said the library strategic plan is aimed at getting the community's collaboration in deciding what experiences come to life.

"We've got 3D printers that will be starting soon and we've got laser cutters and other things depending on what people ask for and libraries are all about equity and access and that access includes modern tools," Humble said.

Neighbors said creating a community center in, or in tandem with, the library is needed for learning — a place where low-income people or those experiencing homelessness can use the center as a resource to get a leg up and find jobs.

"Find resources to help put them back on their feet because I feel a lot of them don't have access to computers which the library provides," said Jade Garcia, a librarian.

Families who homeschool or parents of neurodivergent kids also need enriching activities and safe spaces.

"To have it show up in Killeen that would be important because there's a whole demographic that needs this they are asking for it they are looking for it they are crying for it and it seems like if you guys listen it will be here soon," said Tanika Saint Amand, a homeschool mom and entrepreneur.

From these meetings, library leaders will gather the community suggestions to bring to a City Council meeting in January.

The next strategic meeting on these immersive centers is Thursday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Copper Mountain Branch Library in Killeen.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

