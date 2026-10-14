Killeen daycare owner arrested, charged with child sexual abuse crimes, Temple police say

Temple and Killeen police arrested a Killeen daycare owner on child sexual abuse material charges following a search of his home. Investigators are now working to identify potential victims.

The police departments executed a search warrant on October 7 at a residence in the 500 block of Tally Ho Road in Killeen.

During the search, officers seized multiple electronic devices belonging to Damien Ross Steinrich, 40, that are suspected of containing child sexual abuse material.

Steinrich was transported to Killeen City Jail on a charge of Possession of Child Pornography before being transported to Bell County Jail on October 10.

The Temple Police Department's Special Crimes Unit is actively investigating the case and is coordinating with the appropriate child protective services and licensing agencies regarding Nurturing Nest Childcare, a daycare facility in Killeen owned by Steinrich and his wife. Police say Steinrich's wife and family have been fully cooperative throughout the investigation.

Investigators are continuing to review evidence collected during the execution of the search warrant and are working to identify and contact individuals who may have been victimized.

At this stage of the investigation, investigators say they have not established a connection between individuals associated with the Hutto Youth Baseball and Softball Association and Nurturing Nest Childcare.

The Temple Police Department says it remains committed to conducting a thorough investigation, protecting potential victims, and working closely with its law enforcement.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

