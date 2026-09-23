Killeen community preparedness town hall asks residents: Are you ready for an emergency?

Bell County is in the middle of fire season — and flood season is not far behind. The Killeen Ohsem Department is hosting an event and asking one simple question of every family in the community: Are you ready?

Terrance Butler is a Killeen resident, not a first responder, not a city official, just a neighbor who decided to take action. He completed his Community Emergency Response Team training because he knows that in an emergency, every second counts and every neighbor matters.

"I studied homeland security emergency management when I got out the Army. I did 15 years, and I ended up falling in love with homeland security management and my wife said 'hey lets go do CERT,'" said Butler.

Sara Williams, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for the City of Killeen, says preparedness starts at home, before the sirens ever sound.

"We band together with the other emergency management offices and emergency services offices around the United States to promote National Preparedness Month, and to remind people about the steps that they can take to prepare themselves they homes and their communities in case a disaster strikes," said Sara Williams, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, City of Killeen.

Deputy Chief Clayton Brooks of the Killeen Fire Department says when an emergency strikes, first responders are working as fast as they can, but a prepared community makes their job easier.

"Do you have a plan on how you're going to get out of your house if there is a fire? Do you know all of your exits? Do you have a meeting point? Do you have a plan if you lose power?" asked Brooks.

The community preparedness town hall covers everything from emergency alerts and warnings to EOC operations, personal preparedness, and volunteer opportunities, including how you can become CERT trained.

Butler said the training is about more than personal readiness; it's about showing up for your neighbors.

"If something happens here in Killeen we can all get together and help out whoever needs us to respond to whatever situation," said Butler

The community preparedness town hall takes place September 24 at 6 p.m. at Fire Station #4 in Killeen.

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