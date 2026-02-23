Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Killeen city update: New mayor faces election, council loses another member

Killeen is navigating leadership changes at city hall, with a new mayor already on the ballot and a council seat set to go vacant.
KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Riakos Adams was sworn in as mayor of Killeen after former Mayor Debbie Nash King resigned. But Adams' time in office may be short; he is currently running for mayor in the May 2 general election, meaning Killeen voters will decide whether Adams keeps the job he just inherited.

Adams will face other candidates who have been campaigning for months. Early voting and candidate filing information is available on the city of Killeen's website.

Also in Killeen, the city council is losing another member. District 3 Councilwoman Nina Cobb announced her resignation Saturday morning. Her resignation becomes effective March 1.

Torrie Bethany, executive director of communications and marketing for the city of Killeen, said no reason was given for Cobb's sudden departure.

