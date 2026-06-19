Juneteenth events happening in your neighborhood

Several local organizations are gathering throughout the weekend to recognize Juneteenth. Here are details on the events happening in Central Texas and the Brazos Valley.
Central Texas
- The Waco NAACP will host its Juneteenth Community Block Party on Saturday, June 20, at Wilbert Austin Park in Waco, featuring free food and drinks, live entertainment, games, giveaways, and community fellowship immediately following the parade until 3 p.m. Click here for more information.
- The 2026 A Taste of Southern Soul Juneteenth Festival will take place June 19-20 at Brazos Park East in Waco, celebrating Juneteenth through music, food, culture, and community fellowship with support from local sponsors. Click here for more details.
- From June 17-20, The 161st Limestone County Juneteenth Celebration will be held at Booker T. Washington Park in Mexia, bringing the community together to celebrate freedom, culture, and heritage with live entertainment, food, vendors, family activities, and scholarship opportunities. Click here for more information.
- The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce will host a Juneteenth 5K at 6:30 a.m. and a Juneteenth Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, in downtown Killeen, featuring a community race, cultural celebrations, entertainment, and local vendors. Click here for more information.
BRAZOS VALLEY
- The Brazos Valley African American Heritage and Cultural Society will host the Brazos Valley Juneteenth Parade beginning at 10 a.m. from Kemp-Carver Elementary School to Sadie Thomas Memorial Park, followed by a community celebration with family-friendly activities from noon to 2:30 p.m. Click here for more information.
- The Juneteenth Gospel Explosion will take place June 19 at Godfrey Gentry Westside Park in Hearne, featuring gospel music, worship, and community fellowship with performances by Visionz of Destiny, The Sensational Wells Brothers, Men of Purpose, and other gospel artists. Click here for more information.
Navasota will celebrate Juneteenth with the 86th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Parade and Rodeo on June 19 at the Grimes County Fairgrounds, followed by the Sounds of Navasota Juneteenth Celebration on June 20 featuring live music, family activities, and food vendors. Click here for more information.