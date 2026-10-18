MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico gathered community members for a block walk in Waco, with volunteers knocking on doors in neighborhoods including Lorena to encourage Democratic voter turnout ahead of the upcoming election.

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JAMES TALARICO LAUNCHES MCLENNAN COUNTY BLOCK WALK AHEAD OF EARLY VOTING

Talarico delivered remarks at the McLennan County Democratic Headquarters before volunteers fanned out across the area.

"TV ads don't make much of a difference. Mailers don't make much of a difference. What makes a difference is neighbors showing up at their neighbor's doorstep and telling them why this election is so important," Talarico said.

He urged volunteers to keep the stakes of the election in mind with every door they knocked.

"With every step you take, you are safeguarding this precious democracy of ours. So let's get out there. Let's choose to love this democracy and let's go win this election," Talarico said.

Volunteers said they were eager to connect with their neighbors directly.

"Face to face is the best conversation, even if you knock on the door with someone who doesn't completely agree with you and you smile and you try to find some common ground. You never know, you might end up changing their mind or changing their vote," said Tina Hays, a volunteer who participated in the canvass.

Cameron Fillmore, another volunteer, said the event was about more than just politics.

"Just being around like-minded folks and getting together and getting organized and getting out and doing something for our country," Fillmore said.

Talarico's opponent in the race, Ken Paxton, also campaigned this weekend, holding a "Come and Take It" bus tour event in Killeen on Saturday to rally local supporters.

“ Great event... I'd like to see him be the vote to get the Save America Act passed," said Killeen neighbor Mark Williams.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 19, with Election Day on Nov. 3.

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