Jackie Sherrill, former Texas A&M coach, to receive Bear Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award in January

Former Texas A&M head football coach and athletic director Jackie Sherrill is being honored for his impact on the game.

The American Heart Association has named Sherrill the recipient of the 2027 Paul "Bear" Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sherrill led the Aggies to three straight Southwest Conference titles in the 1980s and created the famed 12th Man kickoff team.

The award will be presented during the Bear Bryant Awards ceremony in Houston on January 27.

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