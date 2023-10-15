Inmate impersonating cellmate released from custody in error, caught and charged: Sheriff's Office

BRYAN, Texas — A Brazos County inmate impersonating his cellmate was mistakenly released from a detention center on Saturday, according to authorities.

He has since been arrested and charged with escaping.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office said around 12:38 a.m. Saturday, inmate Terry Burns, 40, impersonated another inmate who shared the same last name and was his approximate age.

Authorities said the impersonated inmate was scheduled to be released and was sharing the same cell at the time of the incident.

Several documents were fraudulently signed, which led to officers believing Terry Burns—posing as his cellmate—to be the correct inmate scheduled for release, authorities said. As a result, Burns was mistakenly released.

After Burns was released, the Sheriff's Office and local law enforcement said they began an immediate search.

Law enforcement said they found Burns around 4:41 p.m. near George Bush just south of Harvey Road.

Police said Burns was taken into custody without incident.

The Sheriff's Office said an internal investigation will be underway to determine the circumstances that led up to the incident.

Terry Burns has been charged with Escape and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.