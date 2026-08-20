MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — WATCH HERE:

Your McLennan County property tax bill could be increasing soon, here's what you need to know now

McLennan County commissioners are set to vote on a proposed property tax rate increase that could cost the average homeowner nearly $98 more per year.

The county originally proposed a 6-cent property tax rate increase. After a public hearing Tuesday, commissioners agreed to reduce that increase to 4.5 cents, bringing the new proposed rate to roughly 37.98 cents per $100 of property value.

The county says taxes for the average home valued at $271,968, will increase by an average of nearly $98 a year — a nearly 13.4% rate increase.

Michael Sullivan, a homeowner who bought his property in 2007, said the increase would strain his budget.

"For me it's terrible. I'm on a fixed income. I'm retired. So it's like every slice you take off of that it's something else I have to compensate for somewhere else."

The county says the proposed increase is needed due to inflation, unfunded state mandates, and other factors.

Those mandated costs include:

About $20 million a year to run the county jail

About $8 million for inmate medical and mental health care

About $4 million for defense costs

Millions more for court-appointed attorneys and victim assistance programs

Officials say these required programs consume nearly 60% of the county's tax rate.

Sullivan said he wishes commissioners would find another way.

"Don't keep increasing them. See what you can do to eliminate them, bring them down."

He said if the new rate passes, he and his family may have to make sacrifices.

"We're gonna have to cut things short. Instead of going here this year, maybe we're not going at all, and, see this is just one tax."

A public hearing for Proposed FY 27 Budget is set for Tuesday, August 25, 2026 at 9:00 a.m at the McLennan County Courthouse. It will be followed by a vote from commissioners on the proposed property tax rate.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

