Williamson County employee creates Buc-ee's gingerbread house

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A Texas couple from Williamson County is combining their love for the holidays with their love for one particular convenience store chain — Buc-ee's.

The national chain holds a special place in the hearts of many motorists, and has developed a large following.

The couple is so fond of Buc-ee's that they fashioned their holiday gingerbread construction to pay tribute.

The folks with the Williamson County government were so impressed with the creation that they featured it on their social media pages and are showcasing it at the tax office.