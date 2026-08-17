Man dies over the weekend after shooting in Brenham

BRENHAM, Texas (KRHD) — A 25-year-old Brenham man died after being shot in the 800 block of Pleasantview Avenue over the weekend, police said.

Laterius Ragston was found with gunshot wounds Sunday when Brenham Police Department officers responded to reports of a weapons-related incident, according to a police statement released Monday.

Officers provided emergency medical care at the scene before Ragston was transported to a hospital for treatment. He later died from his injuries despite efforts by police and medical personnel.

The BPD Criminal Investigation Unit is working with the Texas Rangers to investigate the shooting. As part of the investigation, officers executed a search warrant at a location in Hempstead with assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Waller County Sheriff's Office, Hempstead Police Department and Austin County Sheriff's Office Special Response Teams.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Sgt. Ashley Burns at 979-337-7369.