Waco's new Light the World Giving Machines turn charity into Christmas shopping experience

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A new type of vending machine has arrived in Spice Village in Waco, offering shoppers the chance to purchase charitable donations instead of snacks or sodas.

The Light the World Giving Machines, installed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, allow customers to buy items for those in need with the simple push of a button. The machines support six Central Texas nonprofits, plus the worldwide charity CARE, and offer everything from comfort kits for hospitalized children to goats for families in developing countries.

"You can donate a counseling session for a victim of violent crime," said Aleigh Ascherl from the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims & Children.

After a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the machines are now operational and drawing attention from curious shoppers.

"Things that are different are what catch people's attention," said Inez Russel from Friends for Life, one of the participating nonprofits. "The giving machine makes them stop and think for a minute that there may be some people who have needs."

Russel's organization offers uplifting activities and games through the machines for their clients.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has installed similar machines in cities around the world. Items available include memorial wreaths for veterans and entertainment for children facing medical challenges.

Young donor Kaysen Perez selected items during the opening event.

"We got a blanket. And we got a toy set, a medical set," Perez said.

One of the most popular items is a goat donation.

"This goes to families in Third World countries. The most popular item in the Giving Machines is this goat," said Andrea Reeve from Light the World.

Organizers say the machines help donors visualize the impact of their contributions.

"They may be able to give $100 but what is that really doing. What the Giving Machine does is help you sort of see, visualize, and quantify what you are giving," Ascherl said.

The machines serve as both a fundraising tool and a reminder to help others during the holiday season.

"You're so busy, but when you actually come and you stumble on this, and you see what a cool thing the Giving Machine is, this is a really great reminder of what matters," Reeve said.

For donors like Perez, the experience provides personal satisfaction.

"Well, it makes you feel good inside, that you're helping somebody else," Perez said.

Items range from tennis balls at $9 to contributions for pediatric heart surgery at $150. Those feeling particularly generous can press "777" to contribute just under $1,500 for one of everything available.

While organizers acknowledge there are more efficient ways to raise money, they say none touch hearts quite like the Giving Machines.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

