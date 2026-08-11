Waco judge rules against Tulsa Little League team, sending Boerne to Little League World Series

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Waco district judge is handing a berth in the Little League World Series to the team from Boerne, reversing his decision from Monday reinstating the team from Tulsa over an ineligible player.

The decision comes after a hearing Tuesday afternoon on an emergency motion to dismiss the Temporary Restraining Order issued by Judge Ryan Luna of the 414th District Court. That ruling had cleared the way for Tulsa National to play for a chance to go to the World Series.

In its original motion to the court, the Tulsa team argued it "never received a copy of the (Little League International's) protest … We don't know what rule was violated."

An attorney representing the team said they were told before noon Monday the team was ineligible.

Little League International removed Tulsa from the Southwest Region tournament after determining it used an ineligible player. During the hearing, Little League International attorney Joy McCoy indicated that the organization doesn't have to disclose the reason for disqualification, according to statements from Judge Luna.

The Boerne team manager told the judge Monday's ruling came down after their game was played and the team was told they were going to Williamsport. Boerne's attorney argued Monday's teams treated the game like a championship game and used their teams accordingly, since Tuesday's game had been canceled.

Prior to the restraining order being lifted, the teams were set to face off at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Marvin Norcross Stadium in Waco.

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