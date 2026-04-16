UFL and Dallas Renegades to play "Hats Off To Heroes" game at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — The Dallas Renegades will make UFL history on May 15, hosting the Orlando Storm at Fort Hood's Phantom Warrior Stadium in the league's first-ever game on a military base.

The game is exclusively for service members and their families with base access, free on a first-come, first-served basis.

The contest anchors the league-wide "Hats Off To Heroes" initiative throughout May, celebrating active-duty military, veterans, and their communities.

Kickoff is Friday, May 15 at 7 p.m.