TxDOT seeks public input on proposed roundabout at US 84, Business 77 in Waco

WACO, Texas — A major Waco interchange could be redesigned to include a two-lane roundabout, with improvements being considered by the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT is seeking public feedback on proposed changes to the US 84 and Business 77 intersection, commonly known as the Potts Interchange, in McLennan County.

The proposal would replace the existing intersection of Business 77 and the US 84 frontage roads with a two-lane roundabout. Plans also call for reconstructing the US 84 overpass and realigning Hillsboro Drive to improve connectivity.

Other proposed improvements include turning Business 77 between Interstate 35 and Parrish Street into an urban boulevard, adding shared-use paths throughout the corridor, modifying local access and creating cul-de-sacs at select locations.

TxDOT will hold an in-person public meeting Thursday, Nov. 19, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Waco Multi-Purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Avenue. There will not be a formal presentation. Instead, people can come and go during the two-hour meeting, look at project materials, ask questions of TxDOT staff and consultants, and submit written comments.

The same project information will also be available through a virtual public meeting.

How to submit comments

In person: Using a comment form at the Nov. 19 meeting

Email: US84atBU77@icf.com

Mail: ICF, 9600 Great Hills Trail, Suite 300E, Austin, TX 78759

Online: Through TxDOT's website by searching for “Potts Interchange”

TxDOT said it will continue collecting feedback throughout the process. Comments received by Saturday, Dec. 19, 2026, will become part of the official public meeting record.