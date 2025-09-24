Today in Your Neighborhood: Wednesday, September 24

Prayer at the Pole

School districts across the nation will host 'Prayer at the Pole' events, include Gatesviille ISD and Chilton ISD at 7:15 a.m. "See You At The Pole" lets students will gather before school at the flagpole to pray for their friends, families, schools, and nation.

Harker Heights Birthday

The City of Harker Heights was incorporated as a General Law City on September 24, 1960.

On Wednesday, the Harker Heights Public Library is celebrating with many fun events.

You are invited to drop by for cupcakes, inflatables, board games, and more, 10 a.m. - Noon and 1-5:30pm at 400 Indian Trail.

TEA Visit

Aquilla ISD welcomes TEA Commissioner Mike Morath to the district to see its programs and ongoing construction project.