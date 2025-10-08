Today in Your Neighborhood: Wednesday, October 8

Food Trucks in College Station

It's Food Truck Wednesday at the Wolf Pen Creek Festival site.

This week from 6-9 p.m. you can enjoy: JLM'S Food Truck, Macondo Grill, You Need A Treat

Connally ISD Homecoming parade

Ahead of a game against China Spring, Connally ISD will host its homecoming parade on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Temple celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

The City of Temple is hosting its Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on Wednesday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center.

It is free to attend. It starts at 10 a.m.