Today in Your Neighborhood: Wednesday, October 1

Belton ISD talks bond

The Belton Independent School District is set to share information about the proposed 2025 bond projects at Belton Middle School at 5 p.m. The district says the proposal is focused on addressing student safety and creating learning spaces that meet the needs of a fast-growing district.

New Waco landfill opens

The new City of Waco Landfill and the City of Waco Transfer Station will start accepting waste from City of Waco Solid Waste trucks today. The facilities are expected to open to the public in the Spring of 2026.

Coffee with a Cop

Harker Heights police participate in National Coffee With a Cop on Wednesday. Officers will be at the Barnes & Noble from 10-11 a.m.