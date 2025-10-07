Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Today in Your Neighborhood: Tuesday, October 7

Today in your neighborhood graphic
KXXV
Today in your neighborhood graphic
Posted
and last updated

Waco school purchase meeting
The City of Waco and Waco ISD meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center. Both parties meet to discuss an real estate agreement regarding the former Indian Springs Middle School property. The deal could be complete by November 14.

Hillsboro water rate increase hearing
The City Council of Hillsboro will hold a public hearing for a proposed ordinance amendment for water rates. The city has proposed a roughly 20% increase.
The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m.

My35 Project closure
Irving Lee St. will close on Tuesday at the southbound I-35 frontage road and Belmont Dr. Crews will make drainage and utility improvements for the My35 Waco South project.
Expect this to remain in place until early November.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood