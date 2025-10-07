Today in Your Neighborhood: Tuesday, October 7

Waco school purchase meeting

The City of Waco and Waco ISD meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center. Both parties meet to discuss an real estate agreement regarding the former Indian Springs Middle School property. The deal could be complete by November 14.

Hillsboro water rate increase hearing

The City Council of Hillsboro will hold a public hearing for a proposed ordinance amendment for water rates. The city has proposed a roughly 20% increase.

The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m.

My35 Project closure

Irving Lee St. will close on Tuesday at the southbound I-35 frontage road and Belmont Dr. Crews will make drainage and utility improvements for the My35 Waco South project.

Expect this to remain in place until early November.