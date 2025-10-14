Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today in Your Neighborhood: Tuesday, October 14

New clinic opens in McGregor
The Baylor Scott & White McGregor Harris Creek Clinic holds a grand opening ceremony at 10:00 a.m.
The clinic is located at 101 Sunwest Blvd in McGregor. It will provide comprehensive care for the whole family.

Stagecoach Road closure
Crews in Killeen will replace a water value along Stagecoach Road on Tuesday.
The work will close Stagecoach between Trimmer Road and Turkey Trot Road from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New meeting schedule
The Brazos County Commissioners Court recently approved a new meeting schedule.
The court will meet twice monthly instead of every week.
The first meeting on the new schedule is Tuesday.

