Today in Your Neighborhood: Tuesday, October 14

New clinic opens in McGregor

The Baylor Scott & White McGregor Harris Creek Clinic holds a grand opening ceremony at 10:00 a.m.

The clinic is located at 101 Sunwest Blvd in McGregor. It will provide comprehensive care for the whole family.

Stagecoach Road closure

Crews in Killeen will replace a water value along Stagecoach Road on Tuesday.

The work will close Stagecoach between Trimmer Road and Turkey Trot Road from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New meeting schedule

The Brazos County Commissioners Court recently approved a new meeting schedule.

The court will meet twice monthly instead of every week.

The first meeting on the new schedule is Tuesday.