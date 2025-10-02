Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today in Your Neighborhood: Thursday, October 2

KISD Superintendent Search
Thursday is the deadline to submit a survey in the KISD Superintendent Search. The survey gives parents, staff, and community members the opportunity to share their perspectives and help shape the profile of Killeen ISD’s next superintendent.

National Night Out
Woodway Public Safety will host its event for National Night Out from 6-9 p.m. at the Woodway Family Center. Families can enjoy free snacks, food trucks, a bounce castle, music, and yard games.

Midway ISD Meeting
The Midway ISD board will gather for a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Items on the agenda include:

  • Superintendent Evaluation Update
  • Consult with Attorney
  • Personnel Matters
