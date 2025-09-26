Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today in Your Neighborhood: Friday, September 26

Homecoming 2025
Several school districts are celebrating homecoming this week, complete with bonfires and parades. Bremond ISD holds the homecoming parade starting at 2:00 p.m. Coolidge ISD also has a parade Friday.

New Police Chief
The Harker Heights Police Department celebrates the promotion of Sonja Clay to Chief of Police at the Harker Heights Activities Center at 3:00p.m.

TAMU President Search
A Special Board Meeting of the Texas A&M Board of Regents is scheduled to convene at 12:00 p.m. to discuss replacing former President Welsh, who recently stepped down.

Concert
Live at the Station features musical guests at the Hearne Municipal Airport.

