Today in Your Neighborhood: Friday, September 26

Homecoming 2025

Several school districts are celebrating homecoming this week, complete with bonfires and parades. Bremond ISD holds the homecoming parade starting at 2:00 p.m. Coolidge ISD also has a parade Friday.

New Police Chief

The Harker Heights Police Department celebrates the promotion of Sonja Clay to Chief of Police at the Harker Heights Activities Center at 3:00p.m.

TAMU President Search

A Special Board Meeting of the Texas A&M Board of Regents is scheduled to convene at 12:00 p.m. to discuss replacing former President Welsh, who recently stepped down.

Concert

Live at the Station features musical guests at the Hearne Municipal Airport.