Today in Your Neighborhood: Friday, October 3

Bryan First Friday Anniversary
Friday, October 3 marks 20 years of First Friday celebrations in Historic Downtown Bryan.
The event offers artists, vendors, live musicians and special activities from 5-10 p.m. The event began in 2005 as an art walk hosted by Downtown Bryan merchants, and now brings thousands of people to Downtown each month.

Texas A&M Leadership
The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents will appoint an Interim President of Texas A&M University at a special meeting on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

High School Football
It's another week under the Friday night lights! Get a preview of the action we'll share on Red Zone.

