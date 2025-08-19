Today in Your Neighborhood: August 19

WACO:

Tuesday is the final presentation of the fiscal year budget before the city council votes to approve it. The city is proposing nearly $650 million dollars with a focus on public safety and efficiency. The meeting starts at 3:00 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center.

ROBINSON:

The Robinson City Council meets Tuesday to talk about rezoning and the new property tax rate. That meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall.

WACO:

Sports Legends Vince Young and Mack Brown are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the "Texas Longhorns 2005 National Championship" on Tuesday. The Lone Star Luncheon at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame starts at 11:30 a.m.