Texas' TEFA school choice program encourages families, breaks records, in first week

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Ricardo Alvarez says his 7-year-old son is thriving at Bishop Louis Reicher School in Waco, but the tuition costs weigh heavily on his mind.

Application numbers for Education Freedom Accounts break record

"I actually looked at the tuition calculator for the year 2037, which is when he was going to graduate from high school. I don't know why I did that. I like ripping the band aid right off. It's certainly a lot of money," Alvarez said.

The family is now applying for help from the state through its $1 billion Texas Education Freedom Accounts school choice program. On Wednesday, the state started taking applications for TEFAs, and the response has been overwhelming.

On the first day alone, 42,000 families applied — a nationwide record for such a program. The numbers remained high into the second day on Thursday.

"It's really exciting for those families who just need something different and, for them, this is a lifeline," said State Rep. Hillary Hickland, a Republican from District 55 who supports school choice.

TEFA offers more than $10,000 per child per year for private or religious schools, $2,000 for homeschooling, and $30,000 for special needs students. According to the TEFA website, there are 56 Central Texas schools participating, from Little Learners in Hillsboro to Allen Academy in Bryan to Reicher in Waco.

So far, the families applying have been overwhelmingly lower or middle income who need the financial assistance.

For Alvarez, the program represents more than just financial relief. He values the character education his son receives alongside traditional academics.

"Money is money. Numbers are numbers, but it isn't just going into the classroom, getting an education in math or reading. Certainly that's part of it. Of course the core subjects are important. But it's also about values," Alvarez said.

His son Ricardo, a first grader, echoes that sentiment.

"We learn how the virtues work, patience, kindness, trustworthiness," the young student said.

The boy also takes pride in his academic achievements.

"I like first grade. I like doing math. On math tests, I sometimes get like a 100," he said.

For the Alvarez family, the decision is clear.

"Certainly the benefits far outweigh the costs," Alvarez said.

This year, the TEFA program is expected to provide assistance for up to 100,000 families. Applications will not be considered on a first-come, first-served basis but will be evaluated based on need.

The application period will remain open until March 17.

"The need, or the demand will be revealing, to see who is looking for an option, something different," Hickland said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.