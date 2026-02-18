Texas school choice applications breaks records in first two weeks

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — More than 100,000 families have signed up for Texas' new school choice program in less than two weeks, setting a nationwide record.

Texas school choice breaks records in first 2 weeks

The Texas Educational Freedom Accounts school choice program, known as TEFA, launched with a $1 billion budget and offers families up to $10,000 per child per year for private or religious schools, $2,000 for homeschooling and $30,000 for special needs students.

"The school choice conversation used to be a conversation for the affluent. Now school choice is for everyone," said Johnny Graham, head of Vanguard Independent Private School in Waco.

Graham, who received financial aid to attend private school as a child, said he has experienced the benefits of school choice firsthand.

"I've lived school choice out. I'm a product of what an amazing opportunity can do in the life of a child," Graham said.

While Graham supports the concept of school choice, he remains cautious about the program's implementation.

"I'm in love with the concept of school choice. The execution of a thing is an entirely different matter," Graham said.

Despite his concerns, Graham said Vanguard families are eager to participate in the program.

"A lot of people are applying. The conversation that we have typically with families are 'we didn't know how we may be able to afford such a phenomenal education for our child.' So it's fascinating to see that epiphany happen," Graham said.

Christina Wilson has been advocating for school choice in Texas for years. She and her sons campaigned in Austin for TEFA, hoping to leave public school and enroll at Grace Academy, a private Christian school in Georgetown.

"There is a whole slew of mama bears out there who have been fighting for this for many years, so this is a huge achievement," Wilson said.

Her son Elijah Wilson said the program would make a significant difference in his education.

"Since my mom is fighting for school choice, she found the school. It was Grace Academy. I've been really wanting to go there. It would help my education a lot, and I would be able to go to college. If we didn't apply to school choice, we wouldn't afford to be able to go," Elijah Wilson said.

Wilson said her family would never have considered private education without the program.

"We would never have been able to even think about a private Christian school for our kids if this did not become available. We wouldn't be able to afford it," Wilson said.

Graham predicts the program will create more diversity in private schools, contrary to critics who argue school choice primarily benefits wealthy families.

"There can be more inclusion, more diversity, where we are then a mirror for what Waco looks like. I don't think that's been the case at any independent school," Graham said.

The 100,000 applications represent the maximum number TEFA was expected to help in its first year. However, the program is not first-come, first-served, and families will be considered based on financial need first. Advocates expect the program to expand significantly next year.

