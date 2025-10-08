Texas Education Agency creates hotline for students experiencing homelessness

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Education Agency is extending help for students experiencing homelessness with a statewide initiative.

The initiative, called Texas Education for Homeless Children and Youth (TEHCY) Support, is designed to provide direct assistance to families and educators supporting students experiencing homelessness.

It's built around the TEHCY Support Hotline, allowing families and educators to call 1-855-85TEHCY (1-855-858-3429).

The hotline is a toll-free number offering real-time access to trained experts for immediate technical assistance, resources, and support.

The Texas Network of Youth Services says during the 2020-2021 school year, more than 93,000 Texas students were identified as homeless.

“Now, educators, parents and caregivers can pick up the phone and immediately connect with someone who understands their situation and can guide them to the right resources,” said Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath.

A web-based intake form is also available for questions and requests through the intake button on the TEHCY Web Portal.