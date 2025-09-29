HILL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — As a learning success story, the Aquilla Independent School District became the focus of attention, and celebration, for its achievements in the face of challenges for its students.

The system maintains an "A" rating from the state despite serving a student population where 52% are considered economically disadvantaged. Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath visited the district to highlight its success story at a time when many school districts across the state are struggling.

TEA Commissioner highlights Aquilla ISD success, overcoming student challenges

Four-decade veteran math teacher Kathy Tipton says she finds fulfillment in watching students overcome academic challenges.

"And then you start seeing those little glimmers of things going off, and they start working, and they realize, 'I can do this.' So then they realize do a little more, and you see them grow. And that's wonderful," Tipton said.

Morath celebrated the district's achievements during his visit, pointing to one particularly impressive statistic.

"A third of the students here each year graduate with an associate's degree. That's a life changing opportunity for kids," Morath said.

The commissioner emphasized that economic status doesn't determine academic success, using Aquilla as an example for other districts serving lower-income communities.

"It is not true that being born on a bed of money magically makes you literate. It takes thoughtful curriculum, good teaching, loving and supportive environment at school, and that's what we see here," Morath said.

During his visit, Morath addressed now-familiar questions about the Texas STAAR tests and the state's plans to transition to a series of smaller assessments.

"You want to evaluate whether or not that instruction is working. But you don't want to make it the end-all-be-all," Morath said.

Aquilla High School principal Andrew Christian explained how the district uses additional assessment tools beyond state testing.

"We also utilize a non-scored test. That's just more informal and gives an opportunity for participants to have more dialogue. That makes it less intimidating," Christian said.

Superintendent David Edison says a focus on testing and scores becomes unnecessary when educators focus instead on helping students learn.

"It's simply developing the whole child, and that's something we feel like we really do here on Aquila and, in turn, that takes care of the test," Edison said.

Edison credits state incentives and grants for teachers, along with local teacher development programs, for contributing to the district's achievements. He noted that Aquilla doesn't make a big deal about its rating because dedication to students is simply expected.

Morath said the focus on testing creates too much anxiety when the objective of schools, and the TEA is enriching students.

"I will sometimes hear talk about this in negative terminology, but there is nothing punitive about Aquilla ISD earning an 'A.' This is excellence. They should be supported for that excellence and I am very proud," Morath said.

Regarding future testing changes, Morath envisions the future revamped version of the STAAR tests as a tool that will help teachers improve instruction and make quick decisions to better serve students, rather than being a high-stress, high-stakes assessment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.