WACO, Texas (KXXV) — One of the biggest decision makers in our country was right here in Waco on Thursday.

The Ken Starr Lecture featuring: A Conversation with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh was held Thursday night at McLennan Community College with 2,500 reserved seats.

Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh speaks in Waco on 9/11

Teen Caleb Burnett was one of those attendees and said, “I’m in law class and I really wanted to see a Supreme Court justice and I think that’d be cool.”

“I’d just like to hear what he has to say," said McLennan Comnunity College student James Cole.

Attendee Nell Hawkins said, “Well I came out because I've been supporting Judge Kavanaugh from the beginning.”

Hundreds of questions were submitted in advance by the public for Kavanaugh to address during the event that lasted just over an hour.

Kavanaugh reflected on 9/11, along with judging, the constitution and his role as Supreme Court justice.

He said he spends each September 11 watching coverage of that day and the days to follow — along with reflecting on former President George W. Bush as being an “inspiration” and his “leadership” to the country during that time and the lessons he learned from the former President.

Kavanaugh said we all should be “grateful” for President Bush’s efforts during and after the attacks on September 11th.

When speaking on “Judging and the constitution”, Kavanaugh said it’s important to do the “right thing” and not the “popular thing” — adding that’s the job of the court.

With the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk still fresh on our minds, we checked with attendees on how they feel about safety at the event.

“Yeah I feel pretty safe” said McLennan Community College student Kyle Plaskett.

Melisa Cooper attended the event with her daughter and daughter's boyfriend.

“We still have to get out," Cooper said. "We still have work to do and for sure Charlie would’ve wanted that.”

“I feel weary but it’s not the same thing as what happened yesterday," Cole said, adding he feels the college has done everything they can to provide safety at the event.

While college president Dr. Johnette McKown mentioned the passing of Charlie Kirk in her opening remarks, it was not a major topic or conversation during the event.

College leaders sent us the below statement regarding safety for the event:

We are working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement to ensure a safe and respectful experience for everyone in attendance. While we cannot share details of our security measures, comprehensive safety plans are in place. We do encourage attendees to arrive early to allow ample time for parking and passing through security checkpoints before admittance. - McLennan Community College

While attending the event, 25 News did notice multiple law enforcement officers both inside and outside of the event.

Videography and audio recordings with the intent for broadcast were not allowed during the event.

