HEWITT, Texas (KXXV) — Texas summer heat has always come with a price tag, but locals say this season is hitting harder than usual — and a new electricity delivery rate is partly to blame.

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Summer electricity rates are hitting wallets hard — here's how to cut your bill

A Hewitt resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said her electric bill has climbed sharply in recent months.

"In May my electric bill was $198, and then last month it was $260, and now it's $317."

She said she feels like she is doing everything right.

"I'm a single mom, I'm a student, like I don't know, I'm just gonna try to figure it out as one does."

One reason Texans may be seeing higher bills is because of a state-approved rate change that went into effect June 1. While fixed provider rates for electricity remain the same, the fee Oncor charges to deliver power through the lines increased to over 6 cents per kWh — a record high delivery rate. For the average customer using 1,000 kilowatts per month, that translates to roughly a 3% increase, or about $4.64 extra each month.

While Oncor's delivery fees cannot be changed by customers, small habits can help reduce bills.

The anonymous Hewitt local said she has already adopted several of those habits.

"I turn my AC...I crank it up and leave it on auto whenever I leave the house, and we unplug everything, we turn all of our stuff off, like we don't let stuff run."

The Department of Energy also recommends cooking outside when possible, closing blinds during the day, and checking air filters to make sure they are clean. According to the department, turning the thermostat up 7 to 10 degrees for 8 hours a day can save up to 10% a year on heating and cooling costs.

Residents should also check their electricity plan to confirm their fixed-rate contract has not expired.

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