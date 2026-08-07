Sports physicals required before Bryan-College Station student-athletes can compete this fall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Student-athletes in Bryan and College Station must complete a sports physical before they can compete this fall — and those physicals should be taken care of by the end of the first week of school.

Sports Physicals in the Brazos Valley

In Texas, student-athletes participating in school sports or marching bands must complete a Pre-Participation Physical Evaluation using the official University Interscholastic League form. The two-part form requires a medical history section filled out by parents and students, and a physical exam signed by a licensed medical professional.

To be cleared to play, athletes must have:

A medical history form signed by the athlete and a parent

A physical examination form signed by a medical professional

The mandatory UIL forms for the physical

Make sure to bring your UIL forms with you to the physical. UIL forms are available at uiltexas.org.

Athletes have several options for where to complete their physical. Many schools offer a reduced-cost physical day. The Brazos County Health District offers exams for $20 with an appointment.

Georgette Herring, Continuum Community Care Clinic Manager, said:

"They are trying to open it up in the community. I will say that we do physicals here at the Brazos County Health District. I believe some urgent cares may do them, and you always can go to your primary care physician."

Yearly sports physicals reset on March 30th.

Beyond clearing athletes to play, the exams can also help identify medical issues that might otherwise go unnoticed. Stephanie Barrows, practice manager for Goodlife Family Medicine, said:

"We actually had a mom come in with a child, and she just noticed that as he's aged and playing sports, um, that his ankles were kind of turning in when he's running, and as he's grown, he's had a growth spurt. And those are actually like showing up a little bit more. He was actually able to refer them to physical therapy in order to have like a gait assessment done."

Barrows said these tests are not meant to stop athletes from playing, but to help keep them safe. The goal is to make sure athletes are fully ready to play sports and can participate fully, and that parents and the kids themselves do not have to worry about something unknown popping up once the sports season begins.

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