Should you remove fallen leaves or leave them? A&M Forest Service weighs in

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Keep the leaves or bring out the rake? There are benefits to both.

Autumn means many trees will drop their leaves onto lawns across the state. But is it best to keep them on the ground or clean them up? According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the best approach is a combination of both.

Fallen leaves can become a fire hazard, so it's recommended you remove leaves within five feet of a home so they don't act as fuel in the event of a fire. Clear them out of flower beds along a home, and remove any piles against wood fences or decks.

But for other areas of the yard, it's okay to keep the leaves. Over time those will break down into organic material and eventually become soil. The Texas A&M Forest Service says they also provide protection for beneficial insects. To help the leaves decompose faster, you can use a mulching attachment to break them into smaller pieces.

