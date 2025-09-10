'Deep concern': San Saba County Sheriff addresses safety, health hazards at jail

SAN SABA, Texas (KXXV) — San Saba County Sheriff David Jenkins released a statement Wednesday, detailing the decision to remove staff from the jail.

The Sheriff's Office says it has "deep concerns" about any employees working in the building.

Inmates were transferred out of the jail in 2024 because of methane found in the jail cells. Since then, only inmate booking has been handled at the location.

This September, employees at the jail reported an odor and some began feeling sick, requiring medical attention for severe headaches. A gas leak was then detected. Because of the health impacts and crews unable to locate the origin of the gas leak, the jail has been "permanently vacated".

Dispatcher operations have been setup elsewhere to continue service.

