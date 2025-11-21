UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Wheelock residents urged to stay in homes Friday morning

UPDATE:

The RCSO reports as of 7:10 a.m. the road has opened to traffic.

At 6:50 a.m. the RCSO says a suspect has been taken into custody, though FM 391 remains closed.

Drivers can use Dunns Fort Road and Hughes Cutoff as alternate routes.

Authorities have not said why the road is closed or any information about the suspect.

ORIGINAL:

An alert shared by the Robertson County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) at 6:30 a.m. Friday urges residents of Wheelock to stay indoors.

The RCSO says there is a large law enforcement presence in the 200 block of FM 391, including several sheriff's office units.

It's unclear why authorities are in the area.