Two suspects arrested in Robertson County homicide investigation

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Robertson County Sheriff's Office has arrested two suspects in connection with a homicide that happened Feb. 6 near FM 1644 and Elmo Road.

David Tullos and Lucienda Elliott were booked into the Robertson County Corrections Center before midnight on February 7 on charges related to the incident. The suspects were initially taken into custody on unrelated charges in Tarrant County before being transported to Robertson County.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is still evolving and additional charges are being prepared against the suspects.

"Our team will travel to the other jurisdiction and continue to vigorously investigate this case," the sheriff's office stated in an earlier update.

The crime scene was fully processed by investigators with assistance from the Texas Rangers. Officials said there is no threat to the public.

