Franklin Police Department, Chief under investigation on forgery accusations

FRANKLIN, Texas (KRHD) — In response to a 25 News/15 ABC request, the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement confirms it is investigating the Franklin Police Department and Police Chief Terry Thibodeaux.

The commission is looking into allegations related to forgery and falsifying government documents. No other details were provided, but the case is still active.

The agenda for the next Franklin City Council meeting, set for for Monday, includes discussion of the police department.

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