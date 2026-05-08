Franklin Police Department, Chief under investigation on forgery accusations

FRANKLIN, Texas (KRHD) — In response to a 25 News/15 ABC request, the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement confirms it is investigating the Franklin Police Department and Police Chief Terry Thibodeaux.
The commission is looking into allegations related to forgery and falsifying government documents. No other details were provided, but the case is still active.
The agenda for the next Franklin City Council meeting, set for for Monday, includes discussion of the police department.
It reads:
Consideration, discussion and any action regarding original and amended complaint from Texas Commission on Law Enforcement regarding City of Franklin Police Department and Chief of Police and consideration, discussion and any action regarding the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal or complaint or charge regarding one or more of City of Franklin Police Department Chief of Police and Police Officers, and consideration, discussion and any action regarding the status and/or continuation vel non of the City of Franklin Police Department, and consideration, discussion and any action regarding providing defendants materials pursuant to Brady vs. Maryland