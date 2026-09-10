Republicans hold first-ever midterm convention in Dallas; Trump, Vance set to appear

DALLAS (KXXV) — President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are appearing at the first-ever Republican midterm convention in Dallas, as party leaders work to energize voters ahead of the November elections.

The GOP midterm convention is the kind of large-scale event the party normally holds during a presidential election year to grab headlines and reinvigorate voters.

Zach Craft, Republican National Committee Dallas spokesman, said Trump's presence is central to the strategy.

"President Trump is the most powerful in Republican politics of all time. Nobody motivates the base like President Trump and you are seeing it here. There's people running through the doors to see him. Every time President Trump is on the ballot, Republicans perform well and we win."

Party leaders are working to highlight Trump's record to encourage voters to commit to keeping control of the U.S. House and keeping the party strong this fall.

Randolf Bazet, of the Republican State Central Committee for Louisiana, said the administration's record is a key selling point.

"The current administration has saved a lot of Americans across the board, a lot of things, including no tax on tips and overtime, which is very important today, and that's taking care of a lot of people."

Precinct chairs from McLennan County traveled to Dallas hoping the convention's energy will spread ahead of the November vote.

Tina Bribador, a precinct chair in McLennan County, said turnout is the top priority.

"It's so important for the midterms to get out and get the vote for the midterms. Everybody has to vote. It is so important. That is some of the main reasons why we're here."

Joanna Curo Jones, also a precinct chair from McLennan County, said the stakes are high.

"Without every person voting in the midterms, we are going to lose seats in the House and Senate, and then everything will be unraveled."

Trump is scheduled to deliver the convention's closing speech, with Republicans hoping his appearance drives voters to the ballot box this fall. I will continue with coverage from Dallas.

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