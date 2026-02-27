Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
President Trump visits Texas for speech on energy Friday

Evan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KXXV) — President Donald Trump visits the Port of Corpus Christi on Friday to deliver remarks focused on the economy and his administration's push for expanded domestic energy production.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president is eager to make the trip.

"President Trump looks forward to returning to the great State of Texas next week to discuss the economy and tout his 'Drill Baby Drill' agenda," Leavitt said.

The President is set to receive an energy briefing at 3:05 p.m. before delivering his remarks at 3:30 p.m.

You can view the event and President Trump's remarks here:

