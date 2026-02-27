President Trump visits Texas for speech on energy Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KXXV) — President Donald Trump visits the Port of Corpus Christi on Friday to deliver remarks focused on the economy and his administration's push for expanded domestic energy production.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president is eager to make the trip.

"President Trump looks forward to returning to the great State of Texas next week to discuss the economy and tout his 'Drill Baby Drill' agenda," Leavitt said.

The President is set to receive an energy briefing at 3:05 p.m. before delivering his remarks at 3:30 p.m.

