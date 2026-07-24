Police search for suspect, after woman jumped or forced from moving vehicle

KILLEEN, TEXAS (KXXV) — Police in Killeen are asking for your help to unravel the case of a woman killed when she either jumped or was forced out of a moving vehicle on Interstate 14.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman unresponsive in a westbound lane. Preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling west at highway speed.

The woman was then hit by another car. The driver immediately stopped and remained at the scene. Other drivers also stopped to help,

Witnesses were unable to provide a description of the vehicle from which the woman exited or was forced.

Investigators said they have identified a potential suspect as the driver. The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit at (254) 501-8830.

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